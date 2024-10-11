Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Guild Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Guild Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. Research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

