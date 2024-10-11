Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

