Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Down 1.0 %

MASI opened at $141.99 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

