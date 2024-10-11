Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

