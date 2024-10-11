Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,520 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average of $192.40. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $230.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

