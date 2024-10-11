Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,300 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ELF opened at $107.46 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

