Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,200 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

