Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,432.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,368 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

