Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Exponent by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

