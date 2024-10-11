Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $70.42 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

