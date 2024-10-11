Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

