Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.78 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 688,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

