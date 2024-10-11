Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.44 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

