Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.90 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

