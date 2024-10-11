Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.57 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $71.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

