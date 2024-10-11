Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 17,500 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.2 %
COLB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.