Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,832,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,576,000 after buying an additional 72,159 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.