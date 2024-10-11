Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

