Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 340,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 151,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

