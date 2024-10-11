Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 21.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -276.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.65. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

