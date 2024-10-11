Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

