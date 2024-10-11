Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $1,968,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $143.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.