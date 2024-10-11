Harbor Group Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.9% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.09 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

