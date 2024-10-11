H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.