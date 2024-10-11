Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

