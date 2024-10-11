Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 12,166.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.1 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HERXF opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

