Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

