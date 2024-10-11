High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

