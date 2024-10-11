Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after acquiring an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

