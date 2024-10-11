Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $87.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 74.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Hologic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 306,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

