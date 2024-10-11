Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as low as $13.08. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 11,168 shares traded.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

