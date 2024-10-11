Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$33.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.05.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9902525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

