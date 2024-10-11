Hyperion Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,603,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 610,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,430,000 after buying an additional 280,653 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $579.29. 297,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,112. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $580.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $559.11 and a 200 day moving average of $542.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

