IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.42 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 3,004,056 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDOX in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.42. The stock has a market cap of £280.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

