Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,939,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,025,000 after purchasing an additional 395,282 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IR opened at $98.55 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

