Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.03. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 173,004 shares changing hands.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.