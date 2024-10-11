Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $233.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

