Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,351,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

