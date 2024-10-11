Investors Purchase High Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Call Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,718 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 555% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,636 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTO opened at $25.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $4,183,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

