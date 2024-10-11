Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

