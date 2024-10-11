iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 703,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

