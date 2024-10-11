iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5,858.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,557,000 after acquiring an additional 509,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $578.80. The company had a trading volume of 426,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,085. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.29. The firm has a market cap of $499.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

