iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $140.54.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.