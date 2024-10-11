iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.