iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,608,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,043.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

