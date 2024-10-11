Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

