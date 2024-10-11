Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.