Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,207. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $388.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

