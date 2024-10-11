Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as low as C$2.46. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 41,771 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.43.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$50.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.2599784 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

