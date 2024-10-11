JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Sirius XM stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

